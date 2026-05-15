Andy Pages News: Swats 10th homer
Pages went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Angels.
Pages got the Dodgers on the board with his fourth-inning blast. It was a good return to form for the outfielder, who went 0-for-13 with two walks, two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch during a four-game series versus the Giants earlier in the week. Pages had not been held hitless in more than three consecutive contests prior to that series. He's now batting .305 with an .893 OPS, 10 homers, 38 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles and six stolen bases over 45 games.
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