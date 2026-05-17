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Andy Pages News: Takes MLB lead in RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pages went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

Pages did his part in the Dodgers' five-run fifth inning, rocketing a single into left-center field to plate a pair of runs. The knock gave the 25-year-old 41 RBI on the season, moving him ahead of Liam Hicks for sole possession of the MLB lead in the category. By all accounts, it has been a fantastic 2026 campaign for Pages, who's slashing .301/.353/.520 with 10 homers, eight doubles, 27 runs and six stolen bases across 47 games.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
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