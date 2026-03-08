Andy Pages News: Thriving in spring play
Pages went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics.
Pages opened the scoring in the contest with a 407-foot solo blast to left field in the first inning. It was officially his first long ball this spring, though Pages also went deep in an exhibition against Team Mexico earlier in the week. He's off to a great start in Cactus League play, slashing .391/.400/.739 with five RBI through nine games.
