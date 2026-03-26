Andy Pages News: Turns tide with three-run homer
Pages went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in an 8-2 win against the Diamondbacks.
Los Angeles was trailing 2-0 before Pages turned the game upside-down with his three-run blast off Zac Gallen in the fifth inning. The homer gave Pages a promising start to the season following a 2025 campaign during which he broke through with a .774 OPS, 27 home runs, 86 RBI and 14 stolen bases across 156 regular-season games. Pages is firmly entrenched as the Dodgers' primary center fielder, and he should have plenty of chances to produce amidst a loaded Los Angeles lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30013 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30020 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More