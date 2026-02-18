Andy Weber headshot

Andy Weber News: Joins ChiSox on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Weber signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday.

Weber played 97 games with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate in 2025, slashing .310/.368/.434 with 43 RBI and 60 runs scored across 404 plate appearances. The 28-year-old infielder has yet to make his MLB debut, but a lack of talent on Chicago's big-league roster could allow him to make the jump this season if he continues to play well in the minors.

Andy Weber
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
