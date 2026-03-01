Angel Bastardo News: Back in action after TJ surgery

Bastardo (elbow) has struck out two batters while allowing one walk and no hits over two scoreless innings through his first two Grapefruit League appearances.

Bastardo appears to be back to full health entering the 2026 campaign after he was sidelined throughout the 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in the summer of 2024. After selecting Bastardo in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, Toronto kept him on the injured list all of last season. Now that he's healthy again, Bastardo will have to spend at least 90 days on the Blue Jays' active roster during the 2026 season, or else Toronto will have to offer him back to the Red Sox.