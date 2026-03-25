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Angel Bastardo News: DFA'd by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays designated Bastardo for assignment Wednesday.

Bastardo was a Rule 5 pick last season but spent the entire year on the injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old is healthy now but didn't do enough to crack the Opening Day roster. Other teams will now have the chance to claim Bastardo, but if he passes through waivers he will have to be offered back to the Red Sox.

Angel Bastardo
Toronto Blue Jays
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