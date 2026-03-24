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Angel Bastardo News: Falls short of roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Bastardo won't be on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear yet what the organization plans to do with the right-hander, who was a Rule 5 pick ahead of the 2025 season but spent all of last year on the IL while he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Bastardo struggled to find the plate this spring, posting a 5:7 K:BB over 7.2 Grapefruit League innings.

Angel Bastardo
Toronto Blue Jays
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