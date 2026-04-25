Angel Chivilli Injury: Lands on injured list
The Yankees placed Chivilli on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder discomfort, retroactive to Thursday.
Chivilli has appeared in two games since joining the Yankees on April 15 but hasn't pitched since Sunday, and his shoulder will now prevent him from taking the mound again for New York until at least May 8. Ryan Weathers was activated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
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