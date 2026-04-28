Angel Chivilli Injury: No-throw for three weeks
Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Chivilli will be shut down from throwing for roughly three weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone said that Chivilli has some "acute and chronic stuff going on" in his right shoulder, so the Yankees will shut him down for an extended period of time. The team may provide a timetable for the right-hander's return once his no-throw period is over.
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