Angel Chivilli headshot

Angel Chivilli Injury: Place on IL at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Chivilli (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Following last week's trade deadline, Chivilli was optioned to Triple-A by the Yankees after posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.126 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings out of the New York bullpen. He'll be sidelined for at least the next week.

Angel Chivilli
New York Yankees
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