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Angel Chivilli News: Beginning season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 1:47pm

The Yankees optioned Chivilli to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Chivilli was in the mix for one of the final bullpen spots, but he was tagged for 11 earned runs on 11 hits and two walks across 6.2 innings during Grapefruit League action. He served up three home runs and struck out 10. Chivilli will try to right the ship at Triple-A to begin the season.

Angel Chivilli
New York Yankees
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