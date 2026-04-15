Angel Chivilli News: Joins big-league bullpen

The Yankees recalled Chivilli from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Acquired from the Rockies in a trade over the offseason, Chivilli has spun 8.1 scoreless innings with a 9:2 K:BB in the early going at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's taking the roster spot vacated by Yerry De Los Santos, who was sent down to SWB after Tuesday's loss to the Angels.