Angel Chivilli News: Joins big-league bullpen
The Yankees recalled Chivilli from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Acquired from the Rockies in a trade over the offseason, Chivilli has spun 8.1 scoreless innings with a 9:2 K:BB in the early going at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's taking the roster spot vacated by Yerry De Los Santos, who was sent down to SWB after Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
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