Angel Genao Injury: Out until June
Genao sprained his right shoulder during spring training and will be sidelined at Double Akron until June, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
Genao grew taller and added notable lower-body muscle over the offseason, but his rapid ascent will be slowed by this injury. The switch-hitting shortstop hit .330 with 10 home runs, 25 steals and a 15.5 percent strikeout rate in 110 games last season split between Single-A and High-A. He turns 21 in late-May, so he'll still be one of the youngest hitters at Double-A once he returns from injury.
