Angel Genao News: Cut from big-league camp

The Guardians optioned Genao to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Genao nabbed a spot on the Guardians' 40-man roster this offseason, but he was always destined to head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 21-year-old infielder was limited by a shoulder injury last season, but he's healthy now and should begin the year back at Double-A Akron.