Angel Genao News: Cut from big-league camp
The Guardians optioned Genao to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Genao nabbed a spot on the Guardians' 40-man roster this offseason, but he was always destined to head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 21-year-old infielder was limited by a shoulder injury last season, but he's healthy now and should begin the year back at Double-A Akron.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Genao See More
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues144 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!193 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments335 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers336 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Genao See More