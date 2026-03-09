Angel Genao headshot

Angel Genao News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Guardians optioned Genao to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Genao nabbed a spot on the Guardians' 40-man roster this offseason, but he was always destined to head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 21-year-old infielder was limited by a shoulder injury last season, but he's healthy now and should begin the year back at Double-A Akron.

Angel Genao
Cleveland Guardians
