Angel Genao News: Elevated to Triple-A

The Guardians promoted Genao from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

After posting a .682 OPS over 77 games with Akron in 2025, Genao improved that mark by more than 100 points this season to earn the bump up to Triple-A. The 21-year-old shortstop hasn't displayed much growth in the power department, but he's made stark improvement with his plate discipline. He walked in 21.6 percent of his 105 plate appearances in 2026, well above the 8.6 percent walk rate he posted a season ago.