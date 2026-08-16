Angel Genao News: Receiving break Sunday
Genao is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
For just the second time since being promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 5, Genao will hit the bench. Rhys Hoskins will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Genao, who has produced a .294/.368/.412 slash line with one home run, one stolen base, three RBI and seven runs through his first 10 big-league games.
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