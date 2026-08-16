Angel Genao headshot

Angel Genao News: Receiving break Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Genao is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

For just the second time since being promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 5, Genao will hit the bench. Rhys Hoskins will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Genao, who has produced a .294/.368/.412 slash line with one home run, one stolen base, three RBI and seven runs through his first 10 big-league games.

Angel Genao
Cleveland Guardians
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