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Angel Martinez Injury: Day-to-day with foot strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Sunday that Martinez has been diagnosed with a right foot strain following an MRI, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Though Martinez will be held out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Red Sox, the Guardians view the diagnosis as a good outcome for the 24-year-old, who is viewed as day-to-day after exiting Saturday's 9-1 loss early due to the injury. The Guardians haven't ruled out Martinez being available off the bench Sunday, and with an off day on tap Monday, the team is hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener versus the Yankees.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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