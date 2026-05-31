Angel Martinez Injury: Headed for MRI
Martinez was scheduled for an MRI on Saturday afternoon after leaving a 9-1 loss to Boston with left foot inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Martinez was removed from the contest prior to the top of the fifth inning to undergo the MRI. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said post-game that more information will be revealed Sunday after the club learns the results of imaging. Stuart Fairchild replaced Martinez on Saturday.
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