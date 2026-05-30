Angel Martinez Injury: Leaves game with foot inflammation

Martinez was removed from Saturday's game against the Red Sox with left foot inflammation, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's unknown whether Martinez's foot will cause him to miss more games beyond Saturday, but the Guardians will likely send him in for testing and could provide more information after the game. Stuart Fairchild entered the game as Martinez's replacement and would be the favorite to pick up starts in the outfield if Martinez is unable to play.