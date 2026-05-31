Angel Martinez Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Martinez (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to left foot inflammation, and it's not a major surprise he's sitting Sunday after being sent for an MRI -- the results of which remain unclear. Martinez will have Monday's team off day to be evaluated before potentially missing additional time. David Fry, Stuart Fairchild and Chase DeLauter are starting in the outfield from left to right Sunday for Cleveland.