Angel Martinez Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Martinez (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The 24-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to left foot inflammation, and it's not a major surprise he's sitting Sunday after being sent for an MRI -- the results of which remain unclear. Martinez will have Monday's team off day to be evaluated before potentially missing additional time. David Fry, Stuart Fairchild and Chase DeLauter are starting in the outfield from left to right Sunday for Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 292 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1120 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More