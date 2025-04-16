Angel Martinez News: Another multi-hit effort

Martinez started in center field and went 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Martinez has mashed since being called up from Triple-A Columbus last week, going 8-for-14 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over four games. He's filled in at center field for the injured Lane Thomas (wrist), who entered as a pinch hitter Tuesday and finished the game in center. With all outfielders not named Steven Kwan underperforming, Martinez has positioned himself for continued opportunities.