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Angel Martinez News: Bats leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Martinez hit atop the order and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Martinez was originally slated to bat fifth and play left field, but he was moved to center field and batted leadoff when Steven Kwan (neck) was scratched from the lineup. Martinez's stock has risen dramatically early in 2026; he's slashing .282/.325/.526 with five home runs, 14 RBI, five steals and 12 runs over 25 games. Kwan is day-to-day.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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