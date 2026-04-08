Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Big day in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Royals.

Getting the start in left field and batting second against southpaw Cole Ragans (thumb), Martinez's big blow came in the eighth inning, when he capped a five-run frame by dropping a slider from right-hander Steven Cruz into the right-field seats with the bases loaded. It was Martinez's first homer, and first RBI, of the year, and after a 3-for-21 (.143) start to the season he's racked up six hits in the last two contests.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
154 days ago