Angel Martinez News: Big day in Wednesday's win

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Moved up to the leadoff spot, Martinez flashed his whole skill set as he drove the fourth pitch he saw from Reid Detmers into the left-field seats to put Cleveland up 1-0, before tormenting the southpaw on the basepaths. Martinez has gone yard in back-to-back games, and on the season he's slashing .260/.300/.473 with seven homers, eight steals, 17 runs and 19 RBI in 41 contests.