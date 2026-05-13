Angel Martinez News: Big day in Wednesday's win
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Moved up to the leadoff spot, Martinez flashed his whole skill set as he drove the fourth pitch he saw from Reid Detmers into the left-field seats to put Cleveland up 1-0, before tormenting the southpaw on the basepaths. Martinez has gone yard in back-to-back games, and on the season he's slashing .260/.300/.473 with seven homers, eight steals, 17 runs and 19 RBI in 41 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 112 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 67 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More