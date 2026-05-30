Angel Martinez News: Contributes with bat, arm
Martinez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and had an outfield assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.
Martinez made an impact early in the game. He singled in the Guardians' third run in their four-run first inning and then gunned down Mickey Gasper at the plate an inning later. He's cooled off during the month of May (.225 average), but Martinez has maintained a run-producing bat and remains a regular in the starting lineup, either in left or right field. His 29 RBI and 19 extra-base hits are second on the club.
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