Angel Martinez News: Drives home two runs Friday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored during Cleveland's 11-5 loss to Atlanta on Friday.
Martinez helped cut the Guardians' deficit to four runs thanks to his single in the eighth inning that brought Juan Brito and Rhys Hoskins home. Martinez went 3-for-21 (.143) through his first nine outings of the regular season, but he has logged at least two hits in each of his last three starts and has gone 8-for-12 (.667) with one home run, six RBI and two runs scored over that span.
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