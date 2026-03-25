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Angel Martinez News: Earns praise from decision-maker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:45am

Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti on Tuesday lauded the work Martinez put in during the offseason to become a better hitter, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. "He worked really hard on his left-handed swing over the course of the winter, and we saw that play dividends in spring training," Antonetti said.

Pending any additional moves the team may make to finalize its Opening Day roster, Martinez appears to gave beaten out Stuart Fairchild for the final outfield spot. The switch-hitting Martinez closed the preseason slashing .356/.396/.800 with six doubles, one triple, four home runs, six RBI, three steals and 10 runs scored over 18 contests. Along with his ability to hit from both sides of the plate, Martinez brings defensive versatility and could play second base if needed. "He could be a really valuable member of our team and help us find ways to win games," Antonetti added.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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