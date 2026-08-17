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Angel Martinez News: Enters mid-game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Martinez replaced an injured Chase DeLauter (hamstring) on Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt removed DeLauter "out of an abundance of caution," suggesting the injury is mild, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. If he's unable to return for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants, Martinez should fill in once again.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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