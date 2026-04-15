Angel Martinez News: Exiting starting nine
Martinez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
Martinez had made seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. George Valera will play left field and occupy the fifth slot in the batting order for the Guardians.
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