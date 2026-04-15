Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Martinez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.

Martinez had made seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. George Valera will play left field and occupy the fifth slot in the batting order for the Guardians.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago