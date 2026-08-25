Angel Martinez News: Fills in for injured teammate

Martinez started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Martinez entered the starting lineup after the Guardians scratched Chase DeLauter due to left hamstring tightness, the the same issue that forced him to miss three games last week. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt indicated to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com that DeLauter likely could have remained in the lineup as the designated hitter, but the manager didn't want to take the chance. Martinez is batting .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles, two RBI, two steals and two runs scored over his last six contests.