Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Focused on outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:31am

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Martinez will primarily focus on the outfield, particularly center field, during spring action, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Martinez bounced between second base and the outfield in 2025 and will still be a versatile asset going forward, but the plan during Cactus League games are for him to be in the grass. All three of Martinez's spring appearances have come in center field, including Thursday's contest against Seattle, in which he belted a double and walked. There are some moving parts in the Guardians' outfield, and Martinez could land a regular gig in center.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
114 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
156 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
157 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago