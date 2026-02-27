Angel Martinez News: Focused on outfield
Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Martinez will primarily focus on the outfield, particularly center field, during spring action, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Martinez bounced between second base and the outfield in 2025 and will still be a versatile asset going forward, but the plan during Cactus League games are for him to be in the grass. All three of Martinez's spring appearances have come in center field, including Thursday's contest against Seattle, in which he belted a double and walked. There are some moving parts in the Guardians' outfield, and Martinez could land a regular gig in center.
