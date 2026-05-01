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Angel Martinez News: Getting rest Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Martinez isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Martinez will get a breather after making six consecutive starts and going 6-for-24 with two homers, five RBI and a steal in that span. His absence will allow Chase DeLauter to start in right field while Rhys Hoskins serves as Cleveland's designated hitter.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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