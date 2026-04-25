Angel Martinez News: Goes yard twice in win
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Playing in the ballpark that his father Sandy called home for the first three seasons of his own big-league career in the mid-90s, Martinez took future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer deep in the first and third innings for a pair of two-run shots. Martinez has seen his playing time decrease since George Valera came off the IL, but with three homers in his last two starts, the 24-year-old switch hitter is making a case to be a regular for the Guardians. On the season, Martinez is slashing .284/.329/.541 with five home runs, four steals, 12 runs and 14 RBI in 80 plate appearances.
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