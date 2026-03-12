Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Having strong camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Martinez has hit in five consecutive games and is 9-for-21 (.429) with two solo home runs and five doubles through nine Cactus League games.

Martinez is expected to make the Opening Day roster and is included on Cleveland's latest roster projection compiled by Zack Meisel of The Athletic. The Guardians are having him focus on center field after Martinez bounced between the outfield and second base in 2025. He's expected to serve in a depth role.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
127 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
169 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
170 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago