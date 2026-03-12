Angel Martinez News: Having strong camp
Martinez has hit in five consecutive games and is 9-for-21 (.429) with two solo home runs and five doubles through nine Cactus League games.
Martinez is expected to make the Opening Day roster and is included on Cleveland's latest roster projection compiled by Zack Meisel of The Athletic. The Guardians are having him focus on center field after Martinez bounced between the outfield and second base in 2025. He's expected to serve in a depth role.
