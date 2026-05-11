Angel Martinez News: Heading to bench Monday
Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
He'll hit the bench after he went 1-for-13 with an RBI and a run while starting all three games of the Guardians' series with the Twins over the weekend. With Martinez taking a seat, the Guardians will roll out an outfield of Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Chase DeLauter from left to right.
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