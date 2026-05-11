Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

He'll hit the bench after he went 1-for-13 with an RBI and a run while starting all three games of the Guardians' series with the Twins over the weekend. With Martinez taking a seat, the Guardians will roll out an outfield of Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Chase DeLauter from left to right.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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