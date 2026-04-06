Angel Martinez News: Heading to bench Monday
Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Martinez had started in either corner-outfield spot in five of the past six games and went just 2-for-14 at the dish during that stretch while chipping in a stolen base and three runs. The switch-hitting Martinez should have a good chance at sticking in the lineup against left-handed pitching on a regular basis, but his window for earning steady at-bats versus righties may have closed after Chase DeLauter was able to quickly move past the left foot injury that kept him out of the starting nine for just one game.
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