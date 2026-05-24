Angel Martinez News: Heading to bench Sunday
Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Martinez will hit the bench for the series finale in Philadelphia, ending a streak of 11 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. The Guardians will go with David Fry as Martinez's replacement in the lineup in left field.
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