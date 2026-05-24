Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Martinez will hit the bench for the series finale in Philadelphia, ending a streak of 11 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. The Guardians will go with David Fry as Martinez's replacement in the lineup in left field.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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