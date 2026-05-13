Angel Martinez News: Homers in win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.
Martinez connected for his sixth home run of the season in the third inning to give the Guardians an early lead, then swiped his sixth bag in the seventh. A strong April (five HRs, .825 OPS) has given way to a pedestrian May for Martinez. He entered Tuesday's contest batting .200 (6-for-30) with one extra-base hit and two RBI over the previous 10 games.
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