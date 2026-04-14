Angel Martinez News: Homers in win
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.
Martinez's first-inning homer ignited the Guardians' nine-run uprising Monday. The outfielder is a scorching hot 12-for-26 (.462) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, three steals and five runs over the last six games.
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