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Angel Martinez News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.

Martinez lofted a home run in the second inning and later scored as part of the Guardians' six-run eighth inning. His playing time has taken a slight hit since George Valera was activated off the injured list, but Martinez's .275/.324/.788 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI over 71 plate appearances (22 games) keeps him relevant.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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