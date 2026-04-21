Angel Martinez News: Homers in win
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.
Martinez lofted a home run in the second inning and later scored as part of the Guardians' six-run eighth inning. His playing time has taken a slight hit since George Valera was activated off the injured list, but Martinez's .275/.324/.788 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI over 71 plate appearances (22 games) keeps him relevant.
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