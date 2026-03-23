Angel Martinez News: Likely to make Opening Day roster
Martinez is expected to make the Opening Day roster, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The Guardians have space for four outfielders with Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter locks. That leaves Martinez among a group of four competing for the final two spots, but it would be a surprise if Cleveland didn't add him to the 26-man roster after his performance this spring. Martinez, who belted a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against Cincinnati, is batting .350 (14-for-40) with six doubles, one triple, four home runs and six RBI over 16 games. The other three outfielders in the mix are Stuart Fairchild, CJ Kayfus and George Valera (calf), who is expected to open the regular season on the injured list.
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