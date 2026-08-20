Angel Martinez News: Logs two hits, steal in loss

Martinez started in right field and went 2-for-4 and stole a base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to San Francisco.

Martinez made a second consecutive start, as the Guardians deal with injuries to Jo Adell (knee) and Chase DeLauter (hamstring). The injuries are considered minor and both outfielders are day-to-day, which means Martinez could get another start or two going forward. Following a July swoon, Martinez has picked it up in August, going 17-for-50 (.340) with one home run, six doubles, 11 RBI and six runs scored over 15 games.