Angel Martinez News: Logs two XBHs in win

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.

Martinez rapped a two-run home run in the fifth then scored another run after a seventh-inning double. It was his first homer. The two extra-base hits were out of the norm of Martinez, who entered Friday with a .288 slugging percentage over his previous 20 games. He maintains a .325 average (fueled by some luck) but hasn't hit for much pop (.121 ISO).