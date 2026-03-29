Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:42am

Martinez started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Martinez parlayed a productive spring (1.196 OPS) into an Opening Day roster spot but not a role as a lineup regular. The Guardians have a few outfield prospects on the roster, including the uber-hot Chase DeLauter (four HR), so Martinez may be limited to one or two starts per week. When prospect George Valera (calf) is ready to rejoin the team, that could further cap opportunities for Martinez or lead to a demotion to the minors.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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