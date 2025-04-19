Fantasy Baseball
Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Moves to second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 6:36am

Martinez started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 10-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Now that the outfield is fully healthy, manager Stephen Vogt kept Martinez's bat in the lineup by moving him to the infield. He initially filled in at center field for Lane Thomas and went 8-for-14 over the first four games following a call-up from Triple-A Columbus. Martinez has since gone 0-for-7 with starts in right field and second base. He can move between the infield and outfield and could remain in the majors if the bat continues to play.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
