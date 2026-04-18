Angel Martinez News: Not in Saturday's lineup
Martinez is not in the Guardians' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Martinez will be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's game after going 1-for-10 with five strikeouts over his last three outings. The Guardians will start George Valera, Steven Kawn and Chase DeLateur in the outfield from left to right.
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