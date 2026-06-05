Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

With Martinez getting the night off from the starting nine, Daniel Schneemann is making the start in center field, and Kyle Manzardo is at designated hitter with Rhys Hoskins manning first base. Over his last 13 games, Martinez is hitting just .140 with a .360 OPS across 51 plate appearances.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
25 days ago