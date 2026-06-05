Angel Martinez News: Not starting Friday
Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
With Martinez getting the night off from the starting nine, Daniel Schneemann is making the start in center field, and Kyle Manzardo is at designated hitter with Rhys Hoskins manning first base. Over his last 13 games, Martinez is hitting just .140 with a .360 OPS across 51 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 297 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1125 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angel Martinez See More