Angel Martinez News: On bench again Sunday

Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Martinez's playing time appeared to be trending up after he produced five extra-base knocks during an eight-game hitting streak that ran from Aug. 4 through Thursday, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third time in four contests. With Martinez taking a seat, the Guardians will roll out a starting outfield of Jo Adell, Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter from left to right.