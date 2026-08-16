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Angel Martinez News: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 10:30am

Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Martinez's playing time appeared to be trending up after he produced five extra-base knocks during an eight-game hitting streak that ran from Aug. 4 through Thursday, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third time in four contests. With Martinez taking a seat, the Guardians will roll out a starting outfield of Jo Adell, Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter from left to right.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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