Angel Martinez News: Out of lineup Thursday
Martinez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Kansas City.
Martinez started the first three games of the series, but he'll grab a seat for Thursday's finale. Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Chase DeLauter will be the Guardians' outfield trio.
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