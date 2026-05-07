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Angel Martinez News: Out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Martinez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Kansas City.

Martinez started the first three games of the series, but he'll grab a seat for Thursday's finale. Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Chase DeLauter will be the Guardians' outfield trio.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
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